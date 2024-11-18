Anil and Sanjay Kapoor star together for the first time in Vasant Masala ad

Vasant Masala has named Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador, with the new positioning: ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’ to highlight its focus on family connections and tradition. The brand has launched a new campaign featuring Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, marking their first on-screen appearance together in a TV commercial.

“Crafting communication that bridges the gap between business and creativity has always been our goal. By selecting Anil Kapoor, alongside his real-life brother Sanjay, we elevate our storytelling and connect deeply with our audience, ensuring that the brand resonates meaningfully.” said Ravikant Banka, founder, Eggfirst.

Chandrakant Bhandari, managing director of Vasant Masala said, “For decades, delivering purity to Indian households has been the cornerstone of Vasant Masala. With 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha,' we are not only enriching this foundation but also strengthening the bond that goes beyond taste to touch the heart. Anil Kapoor’s association perfectly blends tradition, modernity, and universal appeal, resonating across generations. This campaign celebrates our legacy while reaching a wider audience, bringing Vasant Masala into more homes and fueling our growth for years to come.”

Anil Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm stating, “I am thrilled to be part of this new chapter in Vasant Masala’s journey. This brand is known for its uncompromising quality and I have complete faith in its commitment to delivering the best. This story is about more than just promoting a product; it’s a celebration of love, family, and the bonds we hold dear. What's more, this is the first time I am sharing the screen with my brother Sanjay, which makes this even more exciting for me. I can’t wait to see how this heartfelt campaign connects with people.”