Anil Kapoor champions the #ScienceOfPeacefulSleep for The Sleep Company

The campaign has been conceptualised by The Sleep Company in collaboration with World Without Walls.
The Sleep Company, pioneers of the comfort-tech movement in India and Asia's first and only SmartGRID mattress creators, have unveiled their latest campaign featuring brand ambassador Anil Kapoor. The #ScienceOfPeacefulSleep campaign sees Kapoor endorsing the company’s patented SmartGRID technology mattresses which combines cutting-edge science and technology to enhance sleep quality.
In a fun and engaging way, the campaign uses Anil Kapoor's charismatic personality to talk about something many people do: trying different things to sleep peacefully. Some people try to make their sleeping area quieter, listen to relaxing music, drink special teas, or even eat sleep gummies. Surprisingly, a new study shows that almost 70% of people have given at least one of these methods a shot.
However, it is essential to recognise that the effectiveness of these techniques can be uncertain. The campaign underscores a critical point – the ultimate and most reliable path to peaceful sleep can be enabled through “SCIENCE”. It is intriguing that while we tend to prioritise scientific solutions for our everyday challenges, we often overlook this approach when it comes to achieving peaceful sleep.
Choosing the right mattress is vital for proper body alignment and better sleep, supported by scientific research. The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology is a scientifically backed solution designed to promote peaceful sleep. Created in collaboration with a former DRDO scientist, SmartGRID is made of a hyper-elastic polymer material that seamlessly conforms to all body shapes and sizes. This provides a unique combination of softness and firmness, effectively alleviating pressure points and maintaining proper sleep posture. With over 2500 air channels, it ensures excellent airflow, creating a cool sleeping environment.
Anil Kapoor, actor & brand ambassador, The Sleep Company, said, ‘Sleeping peacefully has always been a top priority for me to maintain overall health and wellbeing. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of The Sleep Company family for three consecutive years now. It's not just about promoting a brand; it's about enhancing the quality of people's lives through peaceful sleep. The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID technology truly redefines the way we sleep, and I'm excited to continue spreading the word about the importance of a peaceful sleeping experience with this exceptional brand."
Commenting on the new campaign, Priyanka Salot, founder, The Sleep Company said, "While countless sleep tips and tricks are being made popular every day, one of the fundamental root causes of poor sleep often goes unaddressed – the absence of a scientifically-proven, high-quality mattress. Our mission is to continually enhance the quality of life for our customers through our patented SmartGRID products. Mr. Anil Kapoor's charismatic and energetic persona brings to life the essence of this campaign – educating consumers about how our products epitomise the science of peaceful sleep, enhancing overall sleep quality, and ultimately enriching lives."
Ripal Chopda, chief marketing officer, The Sleep Company, also shared his insights on the campaign, stating, "Our campaign is a testament to our commitment to revolutionising the way people perceive and achieve quality sleep. With Mr. Anil Kapoor, we have successfully conveyed the message that science is the ultimate key to peaceful sleep. This campaign reinforces our dedication to offering innovative sleep solutions, backed by rigorous scientific research, to enhance the well-being of our customers."
The campaign has been conceptualised by The Sleep Company in collaboration with World Without Walls. The Sleep Company has consistently showcased its commitment to excellence. What began as a digital-first brand has evolved to conquer a significant presence in the retail market, boasting over 40 new physical stores throughout India. Looking ahead, The Sleep Company is poised to expand even further, with plans to launch more than 100 stores within the year. This strategic move is set to bolster the company's market dominance and solidify its position as a prominent player in the Indian sleep and sitting solutions market.