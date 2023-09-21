Anil Kapoor champions the #ScienceOfPeacefulSleep for The Sleep Company

The campaign has been conceptualised by The Sleep Company in collaboration with World Without Walls. The Sleep Company has consistently showcased its commitment to excellence. What began as a digital-first brand has evolved to conquer a significant presence in the retail market, boasting over 40 new physical stores throughout India. Looking ahead, The Sleep Company is poised to expand even further, with plans to launch more than 100 stores within the year. This strategic move is set to bolster the company's market dominance and solidify its position as a prominent player in the Indian sleep and sitting solutions market.