Anil Kapoor loses staring contest to baby in a new Johnson’s Baby campaign

Johnson’s Baby has launched a new digital campaign featuring Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor. The campaign highlights the need for gentle skincare during bath time, as babies blink less frequently than adults, making their eyes more sensitive to irritants.

The brand, known for its baby skincare products, emphasises the importance of mild cleansers to protect delicate skin. The campaign features the father-daughter duo along with a baby, reinforcing Johnson’s Baby’s focus on safe and gentle skincare.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the new film illustrates the science behind babies’ blink reflexes. A baby’s blink reflex is not fully developed, they therefore blink less frequently than an adult. Bringing this science to life, the film shows Anil Kapoor engaging in a playful staring contest with a baby, only to lose to the baby.

Johnson’s Baby’s shampoo with the No More Tears formula is a mild cleanser designed to prevent eye irritation. It is safe for use from day one and helps protect a baby’s eyes during bath time.

Commenting on the new campaign, Manoj Gadgil, business unit head- essential health and skin health and VP marketing, Kenvue said, “For the last 130 years, we have pioneered the baby skincare category, creating innovative products which best suited for their delicate skin, fitting our standards of gentle. As a brand which truly understand babies and their smallest needs, the latest campaign brings alive this science, delivered in a fun and heart-warming film.”

“A staring contest is always fun. Especially if it’s between Anil Kapoor and a baby. We used this incredibly simple device in our film to talk about a baby fact and how our shampoo is equipped for it.” shared Harshada Menon and Siddhesh Khatavkar, executive creative directors, DDB Mudra.

Benny Mallik, Director at Flirting Vision said, “This film was the most fun to shoot. Standing beside the lens with the camera rolling patiently - and cajoling those expressions out of Anil Kapoor and the baby! When humour and the product benefit dovetail so elegantly in the narrative it definitely gives me a high!”

On playing the role of a doting grandfather in the film, Anil Kapoor said, “It’s incredible to understand the science behind a baby’s skin, how delicate it is and the kind of gentle care it requires. As a pioneer in this category, Johnson’s Baby has been the first choice for most parents for many generations. The new campaign breaks down the science of baby skin in the most fun way. I loved shooting for this campaign because it brought out the child in me!”

Speaking of the campaign, Sonam Kapoor said, “As a mother, I am very conscious about the products I use on my baby, and I want to make the best choices. Johnson’s Baby is a brand we all have grown up using. Their products bring science that are designed to protect a baby’s skin, enabling mothers to make the right choices."

As part of the campaign, Johnson’s Baby will be launching an integrated campaign collaborating with influencers for a user generated campaign as well as retail partners for on-ground activations.