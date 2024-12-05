Anil Kapoor plays triple role in Viva ACP's new TVC

Viva ACP, manufacturer and supplier of aluminium composite panels (ACP), announced the launch of its new commercial featuring Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor. The commercial will be showcased across theatres, television, connected television, linear television, OTT platforms, and all digital mediums, delivering a fresh and dynamic approach to Viva’s brand messaging.

Advertisment

In Viva ACP's new TVC, Anil Kapoor plays a triple role, embodying a Viva ACP Expert and two distinct customers to highlight the brand's versatility. The ad showcases how Viva ACP caters to diverse needs, from durable, accessible solutions to premium, sophisticated offerings, with Kapoor confidently stating, "We have it all here at Viva ACP.”

Prakash Jain, CMD of Viva Composite Panel, said, “Our aim has always been to offer high-quality, innovative solutions that cater to all segments of society, whether for residential, commercial, or specialised applications. This TVC featuring our brand ambassador- Anil Kapoor is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge cladding solutions that combine style, durability, and performance, all while ensuring that Viva ACP remains the trusted choice for customers worldwide and also the industry trendsetter."