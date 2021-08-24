Anil Kapoor, rapper Slow Cheetah star in video for health insurance brand

The song talks about how individuals can earn a return on investment on their most important asset – health.
Future Generali India Insurance Company (FGII) has launched the Health Super Saver campaign to encourage youngsters to consider their health as the most important asset. The initiative drives home the idea that health is a long-term investment.
The campaign revolves around the company’s comprehensive individual and floater health policy, Health Super Saver. The product offers customers 80 per cent off on premium for a claim-free year.
The company has roped in celebrities like rapper Slow Cheetah and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor to appeal to the younger audiences through a rap song. The song talks about how individuals can earn a return on investment on their most important asset – health.
Anup Rau, MD & CEO, FGII, said, “I can’t think of a more appropriate choice than Anil Kapoor. His commitment to fitness is inspiring. He is, indeed, 64 years young, and not 64 years old…”
“Due to the COVID pandemic, the need and appreciation for health insurance have increased. However, the youth still have not put health insurance on their priority list. They view health insurance as an expense, not an investment. Premiums paid are seen as a “loss”, if no claims are raised. With this campaign and our product that caters specifically to this demographic, we have begun to challenge the status quo and aim to bring about a shift in the mindset of the younger population.”
The campaign will run on major OTT platforms, music apps, and digital platforms of FGII.