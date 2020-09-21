Anil Kapoor stars in CRED's first ad for IPL 2020

The ad sees Kapoor auditioning for a role in the latest CRED ad as its employees look on in horror...
CRED has launched the first film as a part of its latest campaign - ‘CRED: Not Everyone Gets It’. The campaign features a total of three ad films slated to launch over the course of the tournament, and starring leading Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor along with other iconic celebrities from the 90s.
He huffs out of the room, exclaiming that he's 'too big for these guys'. The campaign has been launched on 19th September. Along with the campaign launch corresponding tweets were published from Anil Kapoor and CRED’s Twitter pages.
There were also promotions on digital and television. This would be followed by the second and third videos, with other celebrities highlighting CRED’s take on timely bill payments, over the next 30 days.
CRED has come on board as the official partner of the Indian Premier League 2020. It has kickstarted the journey of making this year’s IPL more rewarding for all players and viewers with a host of activities that would upgrade the experience for CRED Members.
The campaign is meant to be a comedic take on CRED’s messaging that has been conceptualized entirely by the in-house team and brought to life by Ayappa KM, co-founder, Early Man Films, the production agency.
Speaking about the campaign to kickstart the IPL Season, Trupthi Shetty, lead - growth and engagement at CRED, said “We are extremely excited to be associated with IPL 2020. At CRED, we believe in rewarding good financial behaviour and with this campaign, we are positive that our message of encouraging financial literacy and educating viewers on the rewarding benefits of responsible financial behaviour would come through in an entertaining manner. With Anil Kapoor and others lending their unique personalities to each video, we are sure audiences would relate to this campaign.”
Sharing these views, Anand Menon, executive producer and co-founder, Early Man Films said “It was a massive challenge for us to turn around this production keeping in mind the current scenario. But the fact that we had an opportunity to use these celebrities in a unique and entertaining way to tell the CRED story, made the effort worthwhile.“