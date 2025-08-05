Anil Kapoor stars in The Sleep Company’s new campaign

StevePriya, an independent creative agency, has launched a new campaign for The Sleep Company, maker of the SmartGRID mattress. The film shows a couple unable to sleep, seeking help from virtual assistants, only to receive unhelpful responses. Actor Anil Kapoor then appears in the scene.

Kapoor presents The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID mattress, designed for sleep comfort and spinal support. The campaign positions it as technology that helps people sleep rather than stay awake.

Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company, said, “We’re constantly surrounded by technology designed to stimulate, not slow us down, and that’s taking a toll on our sleep. With the ever-iconic Anil Kapoor fronting this campaign, we wanted to spotlight a simple truth: not all tech helps you rest. SmartGRID is the only sleep technology built to support your body into peaceful sleep, even when the world around you won’t.”

Commenting on the campaign, Priya Pardiwalla, chief creative officer of StevePriyasaid, “We rely on Tech for everything. Even our sleep. We ask it to dim lights and play lullabies. But what if it genuinely can’t help. By pairing real-life frustration with humour and the legendary Anil Kapoor, we turned the spotlight back where it belongs: on smarter sleep, not smarter gadgets. The SmartGRID isn’t just another mattress - it’s a rethink of how comfort and technology should work together, quietly, to give people the best and most peaceful sleep ever.”