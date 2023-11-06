Anmol DreamLite's 'Swad Sapno Ka' campaign celebrates the sweet taste of dreams

The campaign has been created and conceptualised by Infectious Advertising.
Anmol Industries, a packaged food company, majorly focused on biscuits, cakes and cookies, has announced the launch of its ‘Swad Sapno Ka’ advertising campaign for DreamLite. The campaign has been created and conceptualised by Infectious Advertising.
Creative chairman Ramanuj Shastry and ECD Ashish Naik speaking about the ad said, “Women in Bharat live for others, their own dreams often subdued and unfulfilled. Our story needed to resonate with them. Khasta-biscuit is street-speak which we introduced to further differentiate our offering!”
Aman Choudhary, executive director marketing & innovation, Anmol Industries, said,“ Given that we are an established brand – the ask from the Agency was to come up with a narrative that is fresh, relevant and infuses energy into the brand, something that we think we have managed to achieve looking at the execution. Kudos to the team and the directorial team who put the ensemble together.”
Credits:-
Production House: Roger That Productions
Director: Mayank Yadav
Producer: Prasanna Bhende & KimayaBhende
Client Team: Aman Choudhary, Rajan Makani, Ankit Harichandani
Agency Team: Ramanuj Shastry, Nisha Singhania, Siddhartha Singh, Ashish Naik, Shabbir Motiwala, Vinayak Kohli, Rupesh Doiphode, Ankit Gandhi, Aayushi Zaveri.