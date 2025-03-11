Anmol Industries spreads the colors of inclusivity this Holi with #HarPalAnmol

This Holi, Anmol Industries has launched the #HarPalAnmol campaign, developed in collaboration with Meraqi Digital, to foster inclusivity. This initiative for Holi promotes inclusivity and celebrates the spirit of togetherness. The campaign highlights the beauty of looking beyond differences and embracing the joy of the festival with open hearts. They have also collaborated with Indian Vitiligo Association and Kayakalp Global to further spread the message.

Advertisment

Holi, a festival of colors, signifies unity and breaking barriers, yet societal perceptions often overshadow its essence. Through #HarPalAnmol, Anmol Industries sheds light on these challenges, particularly for individuals with Vitiligo, using emotional storytelling to spread awareness and kindness.

With this campaign, Anmol Industries reaffirms its belief that every individual is precious, inspiring people to embrace the festival with open hearts and make the world a more inclusive place.

At the heart of #HarPalAnmol is a poignant ad film that follows a 7 year old kid, hesitant to interact with others due to her vitiligo. Fear of judgment and exclusion keep her from enjoying the festival, until an innocent child approaches her—unbothered by societal norms, she invites her to play Holi just like everyone else. The film beautifully captures how a simple act of kindness can break barriers and make every moment truly Anmol.

Aman Choudhary, executive director - marketing and innovation, Anmol Industries, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “At Anmol Industries, we believe in spreading happiness, and Holi is the perfect occasion to reinforce this message. #HarPalAnmol is a tribute to the power of compassion and the beauty of embracing every colour, every individual, and every moment.”

Rajan Makani, VP - Marketing, Anmol Industries, echoed similar sentiments: “Holi is not just about colours; it’s about unity. We hope this campaign sparks conversations about inclusivity and encourages people to celebrate Holi in its truest form—where no one is left out.”

Speaking about the campaign, Ankit Saraf and Snehja Sanganeria, founder co-founder at Meraqi Digital, said, “Holi is about celebrating togetherness, yet many still feel left out due to societal biases. Through #HarPalAnmol, we aim to highlight how true celebration lies in inclusivity. We want to inspire people to look beyond appearances and embrace everyone with love and acceptance.”

Aastha Jhunjhunwala and Nishkarsh Sachdeva, account director and creative lead at Meraqi Digital, added, “Festivals should be a space where every individual, regardless of their differences, feels welcomed. This campaign is a reminder that small gestures of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life.”

Dr. Samyak Jain, from Indian Vitiligo Association and Kayakalp Global added, “This campaign reflects the true essence of Holi – celebrating everyone’s uniqueness and fostering a sense of belonging, especially for those with visible differences like vitiligo’’.

The campaign encourages people to share their own stories of inclusivity using #HarPalAnmol on social media, fostering a wave of positive change.