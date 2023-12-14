Anondita Healthcare ropes in Sunny Leone as brand ambassador

Sunny Leone will endorse Anondita Healthcare’s new brand ‘Shubh Samachar’ offering Cobra Rapid Pregnancy kit.
Anondita Healthcare, a manufacturer of condoms and surgical gloves, has onboarded Bollywood actress Sunny Leone for its new brand Shubh Samachar that offers Cobra Pregnancy detection kit. She has been appointed as brand ambassador of the latest brand by Anondita Healthcare.
Anondita is all set to kick-start a massive marketing campaign featuring Sunny Leone for the promotion of Cobra Rapid Pregnancy Kit that's a one step urine HCG pregnancy test kit claiming 100% accuracy. The Pregnancy Kit uses an agglutinating sera reagent for the detection of HCG for in vitro diagnostic use.
Announcing the association with Sunny Leone, Anupam Ghosh, director, Anondita Healthcare said, “We are delighted to have Sunny Leone onboard as brand ambassador for the promotion of our new brand, Shubh Samachar that offers the most reliable ‘Cobra Rapid Pregnancy detection kit’. Being far more sensitive, sensible and independent, she is a great fit for our new brand. Leading by example, Sunny Leone is inspiring the empowered women of today and she is going to be the face of our new marketing campaign focusing on the importance of timely pregnancy diagnosis.”
Sunny Leone added, “I’m honoured to be a part of Anondita Healthcare family and I’m sure ‘Cobra Rapid Pregnancy Kit’ is here to emerge as the most preferred choice of the expectant mothers as it resonates trust of such a reputed brand. I believe the women deserve a life full of joy and fulfilment and here’s the best pregnancy kit for you.”
The move is intended to increase brand awareness, gain consumers’ trust and boost sales.
Anondita Healthcare will introduce several new brand campaigns featuring Sunny Leone and explore options to attract maximum eyeballs. It is already in the process of strengthening its pan-India presence on the back of the growing popularity of its product range.