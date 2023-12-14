Anondita Healthcare ropes in Sunny Leone as brand ambassador

Announcing the association with Sunny Leone, Anupam Ghosh, director, Anondita Healthcare said, “We are delighted to have Sunny Leone onboard as brand ambassador for the promotion of our new brand, Shubh Samachar that offers the most reliable ‘Cobra Rapid Pregnancy detection kit’. Being far more sensitive, sensible and independent, she is a great fit for our new brand. Leading by example, Sunny Leone is inspiring the empowered women of today and she is going to be the face of our new marketing campaign focusing on the importance of timely pregnancy diagnosis.”