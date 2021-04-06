ANTHEM appoints 21N78E as its AOR

Speaking on this development, Velakaturi Sai kumar and Meda Venkat Ram Reddy, Founders, ANTHEM said “ANTHEM was born from a need-gap that exists for good quality products which is also accessible and available for the masses. ANTHEM talks to Indians who are free-spirited and are looking to create their own identity. Beyond being an apparel brand, ANTHEM will also hopefully become a platform for people to come together without being judged. We were looking for a partner who could simplify and articulate what we do and push the envelope on communicating our uniqueness. We liked the way 21N78E approached the brief through its strategic thinking and subsequent manifestation of the thought. It was simple yet contemporary and we are sure it will bring out our core beautifully.”