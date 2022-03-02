ANTS Digital grabs digital marketing mandate for DLF's home decor brand - PURE Home + Living

Zafar Baig, chief operating officer, Pure Home + Living, remarked, “We aim to ignite and inspire passion for home decor among everyone at affordable prices. As we revamp the look and feel of spaces through our products, we seek an experience where our online presence is uplifted in the same way. We seek to communicate a cohesive message to increase our footfall in stores and on e-commerce eventually reaching to all metros, Tier 1 and 2 cities. We are very excited to be working with ANTS as our creative and digital partner to transform our online presence with their out of the box combination of ideas”.