Anu Malik, Kusha Kapila, Usha Uthup & more join Myntra's birthday bash

Myntra has launched its new campaign for the Myntra Birthday Blast, featuring two ad films. One film stars music composer Anu Malik and TV personality Maheep Kapoor, while the other includes Abbas-Mastan, Usha Uthup, Kusha Kapila, Gia Manek, Rupal Patel, and Chunky Panday. The Myntra Birthday Blast, starting on March 1, offers fashion deals, return gifts, and surprises for customers.

In the first ad film, Maheep Kapoor’s birthday party takes a turn when guests leave for Myntra’s Birthday Blast, attracted by the return gifts. Anu Malik, also in the ad, reacts with surprise before singing a song highlighting the offers.

The second film features Kusha Kapila leading a “fashion refresh” for Abbas-Mastan, Usha Uthup, Chunky Panday, Rupal Patel, and Gia Manek, known for their distinct styles. The ad mixes global fashion trends with humour, memes, and pop culture references.

Speaking on the campaign, Kejal Parekh, associate director, marketing, Myntra, said, “As we approach the significant milestone of celebrating Myntra's 18th year, we're incredibly excited to launch the second edition of the Myntra Birthday Blast. Our customers have been the cornerstone of our journey, and this year, we want to express our gratitude through unique 'return gifts' and the best trends in fashion, beauty and lifestyle that truly reflect our appreciation. To add a layer of light-hearted fun and amplify the excitement surrounding this event, we've collaborated with icons like Abbas-Mastan, Anu Malik, Usha Uthup and Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Kusha Kapila. Their unique personalities and entertaining presence bring an unexpected and engaging twist to both films while showcasing how the Myntra Birthday Blast is the definitive destination for exceptional value and unforgettable experiences."

The Myntra Birthday Blast (MBB) offers over 4 million styles from 7,000+ brands. Shoppers can receive return gifts like iPhones and AirPods. The event will also feature activations for Women's Day, Champions Trophy, and Holi.

Film 1:

Creative Credits: Adarsh Atal, Aishwarya Mahurkar, Ambalika Sen, Zeba Shaikh

Agency: Tilt Brands Solutions

Production House: Dreamcatchers India

Director: Ankit Mehrotra

DOP: Kunal Kuray

Producer: Kirk Jacob



Film 2:

Production House: SW Studios

Director: Jaunty

DOP: Abhimanyu Sengupta

Producer: Aveg Tyagi