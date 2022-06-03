Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com features in a short film showcasing the brand's journey

Speaking about the making of the commercial, Nishant Nayak the director of the brand film said “It’s been such a delight to collaborate with Anupam once again after Shark Tank India and a privilege, this time, to direct Anupam the actor — who committed completely at every step of this filmmaking process. The script is all heart & it’s been such an honour to treat it right and give it the exciting audio-visual canvas that it deserves. We filmed this over two adrenaline-filled days with an army of talented people behind it! Thanks to the wonderful folks at team Shaadi.com, Train Tripper Films & Leo Burnett! I do hope the film delights and inspires all of you!”