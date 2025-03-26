Anupam Mittal tests KFC’s boneless bot but loves the chicken more

KFC has released a new campaign featuring investor and entrepreneur Anupam Mittal. In his latest Instagram video, Mittal shares some of the most unusual business pitches he has received, including an app for "husband return" and a business teaching GenZ slang.

The video then shows Anupam’s assistant bringing him the latest invention on the block: KFC Boneless Bot, created by a ‘dhurandar” KFC fan.

The video features Mittal's assistant explaining a new invention to his boss. He describes it as a food scientist, designed to pick popcorn and dip strips precisely for an enhanced taste experience. In the video, Anupam Mittal reluctantly agrees to try KFC’s Boneless Chicken using the bot. However, his reaction—“Bemisaal, lajawaab, out of the world”—is for the chicken, not the bot.

Anupam then demonstrates that eating KFC’s Chicken Popcorn and Boneless Strips doesn’t require a bot. He highlights the simple way to enjoy them: Pick, Pop, Dip, Strip.

The campaign highlights KFC’s Boneless range starting at Rs 99, which includes: