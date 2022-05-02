Anupama Ramaswamy, Anand Murty, Mehak Jani part of the grand jury for AME awards 2022

There are a total of four grand jury members for New York's AME Awards this year.
Asia Pacific grand jury members for the AME Awards 2022 have been announced. The jury members from India include Anupama Ramaswamy, managing partner and national creative director at Dentsu Impact, Mehak Jani - National Strategy Head, 22feet Tribal WW and VP Strategy, DDB Mudra Group, Anand Murty, national strategy head, DDB Mudra, Shaziya Khan, National Planning Director, Wunderman Thompson, and Manasi Damle, senior strategist, VMLY&R.
AME’s Asia Pacific Grand Jury is comprised of respected industry leaders and award-winning strategists, many of whom are at the helm of agencies and brands from Australia to Taiwan. They all bring extensive industry experience to the jury panel and have been recognized for exceptional achievement within their field.
“I’m thrilled that these respected Asia Pacific leaders will share their strategic perspective and industry expertise on the 2022 jury panel. They represent the diverse range of creative and strategic talent present within the industry,” said Gayle Seminara Mandel, Executive Director, AME Awards. “Their high standard of excellence and commitment to awarding game-changing work ensures that campaigns that are both creative and effective are recognized and awarded.”
With previous stints at Landor, FCB Interface & DDB Mudra she has worked with some of the biggest Indian and global brands such as Marico, Dell, Intel, Platinum Guild India, Abbott, Tata Consumer Products, Cinnamon Hotels, Club Mahindra & CenturyPly.