Anushka and Virat team up with the ‘unseen’ for Livspace's new campaign

The campaign comprises a series of four videos, including two 10-second clips and two 30-second clips featuring Virat in a 'Sikh' avatar.
Following the success of last year's campaign featuring brand ambassadors Anushka and Virat, Livspace has launched its new campaign, 'Livspace your space- Season 2'. It aims to showcase the evolving roles of homes in our lives and how Livspace enables you to maximize the potential of each room within your home.
Kartikeya Bhandari, CMO, Livspace, said, “This year we are bringing back 'Livspace your space' for a second innings with our brand ambassadors Virat & Anushka. We added an element of horror coupled with humor to our films this time around, while also reiterating our commitment to redefining living spaces with the best in class materials and designs.”
It stars Virat and Anushka as an upper-middle-class couple facing surprising interior issues in their home. Initially, it appears to be a ghostly horror story, but it soon turns into a humorous tale of their interactions with ‘spirits’, trying to fix their interior design problems. The films are conceptualized by TILT and directed by Corcoise Films.
Adarsh Atal, chief creative officer at Tilt Brand Solutions, shared his insights, saying, “The thing with poor quality interiors is that they continue to play on your mind as you have to literally live with them in the house you have made.” The campaign maintains its central focus on quality in both material and design.
The company is launching the ad concurrently with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. It will employ a multi-faceted approach, including a strategic blend of digital and social media, along with Tv coverage.