Anushka Sen joins Lotus Herbals to spotlight white glow facial foam

The new DVC targets a GenZ audience and will run across social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
Lotus Herbals, a cosmetics and skin care brand, launched a social media campaign with Actor and influencer Anushka Sen for its White Glow 3 in1 deep cleansing facial foam.
Anushka will feature in a digital video campaign which will run across social media platforms that include Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The DVC highlights the benefits of facial foam, a face wash crafted with a combination of potent ingredients that include Aloe Vera, Milk Enzymes, and Alpha Arbutin.
This formulation addresses dark spots, sun tan, and dullness, providing a comprehensive solution for all skin types. This facial foam is specially curated to deeply cleanse the skin and protect it from UV rays, making it less vulnerable to sun damage. Its formulation blocks melanin production, imparting a radiant glow.
The new DVC is a film that targets a youthful GenZ audience and its communication is fresh in terms of style and messaging. It features Anushka Sen in various settings, including her bedroom, a swimming pool, and a formal event. Anushka addresses three major skin problems, dark spots, sun tan and how to get that perfect glow. She asks, if there is a solution that addresses all three issues simultaneously.
She answers, Yes and introduces the Lotus White Glow 3 in 1 Deep Cleansing Face Wash as the solution. She emphasises that the face wash with the power of 3x promises clear glowing skin. The film closes by focusing on the White Glow 3 in 1 Deep Cleansing facewash along with all the variants of the White Glow face wash range.
Commenting on the new campaign, Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, says, “We are excited about our new campaign with Anushka Sen who resonates with digitally savvy GenZ consumers, thanks to her popularity and large fan base. The White Glow deep cleansing face wash is a perfect blend of nature and science, which offers an effective cleansing experience without compromising the skin’s natural moisture balance. Lotus White Glow 3 in 1 Face Wash is your perfect ally for maintaining a clear, glowing complexion, every day.”
Actor Anushka Sen, further adds, “I'm thrilled to be associated with Lotus Herbals White Glow and their amazing 3 in 1 facial foam. This face wash is a total game-changer as it helps reduce dark spots and tan, deeply cleanses, and gives your skin that amazing glow without drying it out. Make it a part of your skin care regime and see the magic.”