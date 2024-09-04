Anushka Sen joins Lotus Herbals to spotlight white glow facial foam

Commenting on the new campaign, Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, says, “We are excited about our new campaign with Anushka Sen who resonates with digitally savvy GenZ consumers, thanks to her popularity and large fan base. The White Glow deep cleansing face wash is a perfect blend of nature and science, which offers an effective cleansing experience without compromising the skin’s natural moisture balance. Lotus White Glow 3 in 1 Face Wash is your perfect ally for maintaining a clear, glowing complexion, every day.”