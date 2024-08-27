Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli champion Blue Tribe's plant-based Soya Chaap in new spot

The new campaign highlights the benefits of incorporating plant-based options into daily meals, with a focus on the brand's latest innovation— no maida Soya Chaap. This ready-to-eat product, made from a blend of soy flour and wheat flour, is an excellent and affordable protein source which can be eaten straight or used in a variety of Indian dishes, including curries, biryanis, and kebabs. After six months of rigorous trials, Blue Tribe has introduced a range of flavors—achari, tandoori, afghani, and more—that are precooked and can be enjoyed straight after warming in a microwave.