Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli champion Blue Tribe's plant-based Soya Chaap in new spot

The new campaign highlights the benefits of incorporating plant-based options into daily meals with a focus on the brand's latest innovation— no maida Soya Chaap.
Blue Tribe, a plant-based food company, announces the launch of its latest ad campaign featuring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Known for their commitment to a sustainable lifestyle, the dynamic duo embodies Blue Tribe's mission to make plant-based eating mainstream.
The new campaign highlights the benefits of incorporating plant-based options into daily meals, with a focus on the brand's latest innovation— no maida Soya Chaap. This ready-to-eat product, made from a blend of soy flour and wheat flour, is an excellent and affordable protein source which can be eaten straight or used in a variety of Indian dishes, including curries, biryanis, and kebabs. After six months of rigorous trials, Blue Tribe has introduced a range of flavors—achari, tandoori, afghani, and more—that are precooked and can be enjoyed straight after warming in a microwave.
The ad emphasises Blue Tribe’s commitment to providing delicious, nutritious, and eco-friendly plant-based alternatives that don’t compromise on taste or quality.
Speaking about the campaign, Virat Kohli shared, "We are thrilled to present this plant-based food innovation that helps bring a crowd favourite like soya chaap in a high protein, hygienic form that is also affordable and convenient."
Anushka Sharma added, “We are happy to see Blue Tribe begin this new chapter where they have come up with tasty and familiar plant-based products like soya chaap with better nutritional profiles and in affordable and convenient packs.”
Sandeep Singh, founder of Blue Tribe said, “We are thrilled to launch Soya chaap, we have already started getting positive response to these products which underscores the market’s need for a trustworthy and hygienic alternative.”
The campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including YouTube ads and social media, starting August 27, 2024. With this campaign, Blue Tribe aims to reach a wider audience and reinforce its position as a leader in the plant-based food industry.