Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return to Dubai for a winter campaign film

The Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has unveiled the latest film in the ‘Dubai, Ready For A Surprise’ series featuring India’s power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. With a focus on winter in Dubai, the film is rooted in the core idea of how the city continues to surprise both first-time and repeat visitors, always offering something new, and this time it’s Anushka’s turn to surprise Virat.

As part of their ongoing destination partnership with Dubai, this new chapter builds on the success of the previous film and follows the couple through a day of thoughtful surprises planned by Anushka, highlighting the depth, variety, and convenience that make Dubai an effortless choice for Indian travellers.

Launched during Dubai’s winter season, the film traces a range of experiences across the city, from desert landscapes to beachfront settings, highlighting how travellers can move seamlessly between nature and urban environments within a single trip. The narrative closes with a brief reference to Dubai’s year-round appeal.

The film opens with a stay at Al Maha Desert Resort, located within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, where the couple is shown experiencing the desert setting through outdoor activities and wildlife sightings. This segment focuses on Dubai’s resort-led nature experiences and conservation-driven tourism offerings.

The journey then shifts to One&Only One Za’abeel, capturing moments around shopping, leisure and entertainment, followed by a visit to Al Seef, which reflects Dubai’s heritage and cultural spaces. A sequence at the spice market and a food moment referencing Indian cuisine underline the city’s familiarity for Indian travellers.

The film concludes at Tapasake at One&Only One Za’abeel, ending the narrative with a sunset scene and reinforcing Dubai’s positioning as a destination offering varied experiences across seasons.

The film, which is a part of the ongoing collaboration with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, reinforces Dubai’s ability to surprise both first-time and returning travellers by offering a fresh take and a unique twist to every experience. From nature-led stays to cultural immersions and world-class urban experiences, Dubai elevates each visit. It further strengthens the city’s growing relevance in India, one of its most important source markets.