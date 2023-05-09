Anushka Sharma becomes ‘Propah Lady’ in the latest campaign of PUMA

In this cheeky video for PUMA, she is reinterpreting common rules for women such as sit properly, cover your body and drinking like a lady, by following them in the context of the gym.
Actor Anushka Sharma, has been spotted looking fit and fab in her latest video. The actress who is the ambassador of sports brand PUMA shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen crushing weights, squats & boxing. In this cheeky video for PUMA, she is reinterpreting common rules for women such as sit properly, cover your body and to drink like a lady, by following them in the context of the gym.
Anushka is known for speaking her mind, being unconventional in her choices & following her own rules. This video is a perfect demonstration of her personality. “Propah lady”, which she is seen referencing in the video, was a campaign launched by PUMA in 2019 with celebrated women who were unafraid to break the mould and shatter stereotypes of what women were conventionally expected to be, simply by just being themselves.
Sharma is seen rocking her Adriatic color sports bra, which is part of PUMA’s new First Mile Collection, featuring running gear made from recycled materials. Adding a renewed vigour to the Propah Lady movement, Anushka encourages women to prioritize their fitness & well-being and live life through their own mantra.