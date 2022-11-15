Anushka Sharma roped in as brand ambassador of Michael Kors

With this association Anushka Sharma will promote all the watch vertical for women and will appear in all the upcoming campaigns.
Michael Kors has announced bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as a new brand ambassador in India. With this association, the brand is looking to elevate the brand presence in the Indian market.
Johnson Verghese, managing director, Fossil India commented on the association said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Anushka Sharma to be the face of Michael Kors timepieces in India. Anushka has been a trailblazer throughout her career as much for her on-screen performances as her style aesthetic, she exemplifies the values of individuality and excellence that we pride ourselves in. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Michael Kors family.”
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also commented on this partnership and said, "I have long admired the standout nature and unique designs of Michael Kors watches, and I am happy to be working with them as an ambassador. I believe the Michael Kors brand mirrors many of my principles, and their innovative creations are an authentic expression of individuality. The Michael Kors brand has a historic lineage, and I am honoured to represent its global heritage in India.”
This association will promote the watch vertical for women and the actress will appear in all the upcoming campaigns launching in November.