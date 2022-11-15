Anushka Sharma roped in as brand ambassador of Michael Kors

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also commented on this partnership and said, "I have long admired the standout nature and unique designs of Michael Kors watches, and I am happy to be working with them as an ambassador. I believe the Michael Kors brand mirrors many of my principles, and their innovative creations are an authentic expression of individuality. The Michael Kors brand has a historic lineage, and I am honoured to represent its global heritage in India.”

This association will promote the watch vertical for women and the actress will appear in all the upcoming campaigns launching in November.