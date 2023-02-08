Anushka Sharma talks about parenthood and the struggles associated with it in the digital film by Slurrp Farm

Shauravi Malik & Meghana Narayan, co-founders of Wholsum Foods, the parent company of Slurrp Farm, said, “Motherhood is not an easy job. The struggles that come with it are real and can only be understood by someone who is in the same boat. Based on the same school of thought, we recently unveiled our Yes Moms community- a community that will enable mothers to connect with, learn from, and support one another. This digital campaign aims to inform mothers that they are not alone in this journey, Slurrp Farm is a companion that can make this journey easier for them. We are certain that Yes Moms and Slurrp Farm will make a positive difference in the lives of mothers.”