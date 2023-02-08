Anushka Sharma talks about parenthood and the struggles associated with it in the digital film by Slurrp Farm

The campaign is an extension of Slurrp Farm’s #YesKaTimeAaGaya campaign which was launched in May last year.
Millet-based children’s food brand Slurrp Farm has launched a digital campaign, featuring investor and brand ambassador Anushka Sharma today. The campaign talks about parenthood and the struggles associated with it. The campaign is an extension of Slurrp Farm’s #YesKaTimeAaGaya campaign which was launched in May last year. The brand also recently launched Yes Community with a high-decibel event in January. The event saw the presence of over 150 mothers from across the country, including the likes of Anita Hassanandani, Roshni Chopra, along with Anushka.
The thesis of the campaign is based on extensive consumer research which revealed how a mother often has to say no to her child's demands for a healthier tomorrow. The new purpose film shed light on parents juggling between their child’s present and future. Anushka further explains how only parents have the superpower to strike a balance between the two and Slurrp Farm is the companion that can enable it for them.
Talking about the campaign, Investor & brand ambassador, Anushka Sharma, said, “Being a parent means constantly making choices and saying ‘Yes!’ to any and everything your child wants to eat isn’t easy. Let’s turn the NO into YES with Slurrp Farm and make healthy choices that are good for them, today and tomorrow!”
Shauravi Malik & Meghana Narayan, co-founders of Wholsum Foods, the parent company of Slurrp Farm, said, “Motherhood is not an easy job. The struggles that come with it are real and can only be understood by someone who is in the same boat. Based on the same school of thought, we recently unveiled our Yes Moms community- a community that will enable mothers to connect with, learn from, and support one another. This digital campaign aims to inform mothers that they are not alone in this journey, Slurrp Farm is a companion that can make this journey easier for them. We are certain that Yes Moms and Slurrp Farm will make a positive difference in the lives of mothers.”