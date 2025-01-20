Anushka Sharma teams up with Myntra Beauty to 'Discover the ‘U’ in beauty'

Myntra Beauty, an online beauty company, has launched its new campaign, Discover the ‘U’ in Beauty, featuring Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. This campaign champions curated beauty solutions, empowering individuals to find what truly works for them through Myntra Beauty's technology-led tools and top-notch selection. The campaign encompasses two key films, one focusing on makeup and the other on skincare, both emphasising the importance of choosing products that suit specific needs and preferences.

The campaign highlights Myntra Beauty's commitment to simplifying the beauty discovery journey. Recognising that beauty isn't one-size-fits-all, Myntra Beauty provides the resources and expertise to help customers navigate the vast world of beauty products and find their perfect match.

The first film focuses on makeup and addresses the common challenge of finding products that truly complement individual features. What's trending or looks great on someone might not be the best fit for everyone. Myntra Beauty helps users navigate this by offering a vast selection of 60k makeup products across 500+ brands, including a wide range of D2C brands, combined with the Virtual Try-On (VTO) tool. Powered by technology, Myntra's VTO tool offers a unique virtual beauty experience. With 30 trending looks for every occasion—from parties to weddings—users can effortlessly discover their perfect style, setting Myntra Beauty Beauty apart and simplifying the search for the perfect makeup products.

The second film shifts the focus to skincare, emphasising the importance of choosing products based on specific skin concerns. The film is a humorous montage of women in different settings—a college play greenroom, an aerial yoga class, a bustling café—each playfully highlighting their unique skincare woes. One woman in the greenroom declares her frizzy hair has "main character energy," while another, hanging upside down at yoga, laments that her skin "ghosts every moisturizer."

In the café, a woman chuckles that her fine lines are "writing their own story." Just as with makeup, skincare doesn’t have a universal solution, and these scenes underscore that point. Anushka then enters the scene, overhearing these playful complaints and introducing the women to Myntra Beauty. She explains that Myntra Beauty “gets it,” emphasising Myntra’s curated recommendations. The women, intrigued, gather around as Anushka demonstrates the app.

Bollywood actor and brand ambassador for Myntra Beauty, Anushka Sharma said, “I'm happy to be partnering with Myntra Beauty on this campaign. Discovering your personal style is key in beauty, and there's no single formula that works for everyone. Myntra Beauty's innovative tools, like the VTO and its wide selection of skincare products for everyone, are making this journey of self-discovery easier and more accessible than ever, allowing you to experiment and find your perfect match."

Abhishek Gour, director, brand digital marketing at Myntra, said, “We're thrilled to have Anushka Sharma on board for this exciting campaign. Her elegance and relatability perfectly align with Myntra Beauty's vision. With the launch of 30 new curated looks on our VTO tool, and a wide range of curated products we're taking a significant step towards making shopping more personalised and convenient, helping customers make informed beauty choices. We believe this innovation and selection will revolutionize the way our customers discover and shop for beauty products."

Ira G, chief creative officer, Toaster India, said, “Has beauty become a beast? An overwhelming number of choices coupled with confusion over what’s right for you makes it such. With Myntra’s Virtual Try-on and wide selections on the platform you get to experiment with over 2000 brands but buy only what looks good on you.”

