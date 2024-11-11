Anushka Sharma unveils Myntra Beauty's wedding season campaign

As the wedding season festivities begin, Myntra, a fashion and beauty destination, has partnered with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma to unveil a new campaign. The ad film captures the essence of Indian weddings, showcasing six makeup looks curated for every wedding occasion, from the intimate haldi ceremony to the grand reception. Anushka Sharma, a style icon herself, guides viewers through each look, inspiring viewers to let their beauty shine. Whether it’s the radiant bride, the glamorous sister, or a stylish guest, Myntra Beauty offers a plethora of products to help create a flawless look.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a lavish Indian wedding during the sangeet ceremony, Anushka Sharma guides viewers through moments, showcasing diverse makeup styles. From the bride's sister, with a glossy look playfully swiping the groom's shoes, to Maasi ji's retro winged eyeliner, and the bride's best friend in a bold metallic finish, the campaign highlights how each look tells a unique story. The film culminates in the bride's stunning monochrome entrance, captivating everyone. Additionally, Anushka goes on to invite viewers to discover their perfect wedding look using Myntra Beauty’s Virtual Try-On feature, allowing exploration of personalised styles tailored to enhance their unique beauty.

To further enhance the shopping experience, Myntra’s Virtual Try-On feature allows users to experiment with 6 different full makeup looks virtually. With its vast selection of beauty products from top brands and personalised recommendations, Myntra aims to be one of the ultimate destinations for every wedding need, from hair, to skincare and beauty.

Creative Credits:

Agency: Toaster

Chief Creative Officer: Ira G

Managing Director, Toaster India: Bhawika Chhabra



On the launch of her new ad film with Myntra, Bollywood actor and Brand ambassador, Anushka Sharma, said, “I’m happy to be part of Myntra Beauty. Filming the advertisement to highlight how Myntra celebrates individuality was a great experience. I can’t wait for everyone to discover all that Myntra Beauty has to offer this season!”

Speaking on the launch of the ad film, Abhishek Gour, Director, Brand and Digital Marketing, Myntra, said, “As we enter the vibrant wedding season, we are excited to launch our latest campaign, showcasing a stunning array of beauty products designed to make every celebration extra special. At Myntra Beauty, we're dedicated to providing convenience and personalisation through innovations like the Looks Virtual Try-On feature, helping our customers discover products that suit their unique style. This campaign embodies our commitment to making beauty more accessible and engaging for all. We are proud to have Anushka Sharma as our brand ambassador, whose elegance and authenticity continue to enhance the impact of our partnership.”

Ira G, Chief Creative Officer, Toaster India, commented, “If there is one thing more important than the food served at weddings, it’s the looks that are served. Everyone wants to look their best and we wanted to bring alive just how fun it can be. With Myntra’s Virtual Try On, experimenting with different looks becomes more fun and less intimidating. The campaign hopes to inspire absolutely everyone from the bride to her friends and relatives to look their best.