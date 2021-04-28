"Any colour, one price," says JSW Paints; takes cheeky jab at Nerolac, Asian Paints

What caught our eyes and ears in all of these ads, apart from the paint transparency aspect, were the tongue-in-cheek references. If you haven’t seen and listened to paint ads in the past, you’d clearly miss the clear cheeky jabs at Kansai Nerloac in the first ad. The ‘Raunak jab ghar ki badhani ho’ is a neat turn of the iconic ‘Jab ghar ki raunak badhani ho, deewaron ko jab sajana ho, Nerolac, Nerolac’ jingle.