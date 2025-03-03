AnyMind Group expands advertising options with YouTube Reserved Ads program

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has announced that it is now a YouTube Partner Sales program partner. This enables AnyMind Group to provide reserved advertising inventory on content published by its networked channels on YouTube, offering more advertising accessibility and options for advertisers, and allowing affiliated creators and channels to earn more from AnyMind’s extensive pool of advertisers.

Advertisers can now access pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll advertising on content published by AnyMind-affiliated creators and channels, including programmatic guaranteed ad buys and “100% share of voice reservations”, where a single advertiser can serve ads on the totality of a creator’s received views for a video.

This comes with a higher priority compared to auctioned ad inventory purchased through the Display & Video 360 platform. Advertisers now have deeper access to a wider range of ad inventory through AnyMind Group’s local networks which include web and app publishers, along with AnyMind’s scaled network of creators through the AnyMind YouTube Reserved Ads program.

AnyMind-affiliated Creators can also benefit from increased earnings and more premium advertisers and demand, as AnyMind Group and Google unlock a greater ratio of reserved advertising. Affiliated creators can utilise reserved advertising inventory in addition to their AdSense revenue.

In line with this, the company is launching interest-specific advertising packages, particularly in entertainment, sports, lifestyle and news verticals, providing advertisers with greater control and contextual targeting over a diverse audience consuming content produced by affiliated creators. Affiliated creators include both niche content creators and those with tens of millions of subscribers.

Online publishers using AnyManager can also leverage this program to create new revenue streams. AnyMind Group recently launched a new feature on AnyManager that enables publishers to automatically create short-form videos from published articles using artificial intelligence.

Punsak Limvatanayingyong, managing director of creator growth at AnyMind Group, said: “True to our philosophy of ‘Growth for Everyone,’ this program undoubtedly benefits our advertisers, creators and even publishers by unlocking more powerful outcomes through collaboration with us. Due to our unique business model, we’re one of the few companies that can provide deep accessibility into the advertising ecosystem.”

Adding his views, Siddharth Kelkar, managing director of India/MENA and performance business, AnyMind Group said, “This partnership comes at a right time as we have recently launched a new feature on AnyManager that enables publishers to automatically create short-form videos from published articles with the use of AI. As part of our growth plans this year, we can now provide direct access to a larger scale of video ad inventory across APAC and the Middle East to our clients, including our partnered creators on YouTube.”