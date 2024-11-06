AnyMind launches gen AI powered live commerce platform ‘AnyLive’

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has announced the launch of its genAI-powered live commerce platform, 'AnyLive'. The platform enables businesses to run live commerce in multiple languages without the constraints of time or location, utilising AI-generated virtual live streamers.

The platform utilises generative AI to create virtual live streamers modelled to reflect a brand’s identity. These GenAI-powered avatars can stream continuously, presenting products and driving sales in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Bahasa Malaysia, Vietnamese, and Tagalog, with more languages planned in the pipeline.

AnyLive addresses challenges in APAC's e-commerce growth, including language barriers, cultural differences, and regulations. The platform uses AI to enhance live commerce processes, helping businesses overcome cross-border expansion issues such as talent shortages and limited production spaces.

Additionally, AnyLive uses AI to generate live-stream scripts and real-time responses based on product details. It integrates with major e-commerce and social media platforms like Amazon, Shopee, TikTok, and Instagram, allowing brands to broadcast simultaneously across multiple platforms and reach a wider audience.

To further support businesses, AnyMind Group is building teams to provide operational support, including data-driven analysis of viewership, comments, and sales to optimise live streams. Brands can also tap into AnyMind’s influencer marketing platform, AnyTag, which features a database of over 790,000 influencers, to find human live streamers for collaboration.

On the launch of AnyLive, Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said: “Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market presents a tremendous growth opportunity, not just for local brands but also for companies around the world. With the launch of AnyLive, we aim to offer an innovative approach to social commerce and digital marketing. By leveraging our advanced technology and the expertise of our teams across Southeast Asia, East Asia, India and the Middle East, we are committed to helping businesses establish a competitive edge in this dynamic market.”