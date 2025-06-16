Anytime Fitness launches new campaign ahead of International Yoga Day

Ahead of International Yoga Day, Anytime Fitness will run a week-long campaign from June 15 to 21, themed “Breathe, Bend & Balance.” The initiative encourages participants across India to adopt yoga for both physical and mental well-being.

The campaign will begin with a video-based social media challenge, inviting participants across India to complete yoga tasks. Held in partnership with health and wellness brands Man Matters and Be Bodywise, the challenge promotes holistic wellness. Participants can share their yoga moves through short videos or stories.

As part of the campaign roll-out, three challenge videos will be released on June 15, 17, and 19, each highlighting one area of the theme—Breathe, Bend, and Balance, respectively. The videos will be featured by fitness trainers and yoga instructors from Anytime Fitness.

On the initiative, Vikas Jain, managing Director, Anytime Fitness said, "Yoga is not just an exercise, it is a way of life that brings balance, strength, and inner peace. With our 'Breathe, Bend & Balance' campaign, we are encouraging people to remember that yoga does not have to be complicated; it can be fun and a life-changing activity. Even just a few minutes of mindful practice every day can lead to long-term benefits for our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our goal is to get everyone on the same page and engage them with yoga at any stage of their fitness journey."

The campaign ends on June 22 with winners selected based on creativity, participation, and alignment with the campaign slogan. Top entries will be featured on Anytime Fitness India’s official Instagram page and will receive hampers from Man Matters and Be Bodywise.