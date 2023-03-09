APAC Effie Awards 2023 names Connie Chan and Shubhranshu Singh as Heads of Jury

Connie Chan is CEO of OMD China and Shubhranshu Singh is working as VP and CMO of Tata Motors CVBU.
Effie Asia Pacific has announced Connie Chan, CEO of OMD China and Shubhranshu Singh, VP and CMO of Tata Motors CVBU as Heads of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023.
Connie leads a team of more than 300 OMDers across three offices in China (Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai) with a focus on developing strong client partnerships, driving growth and creativity, and inspiring teams. With almost three decades of experience and her sharp business acumen, she has steered OMD China towards growth. Connie is currently the leader for the Omniwomen Chapter in China, where Omniwomen serves as a catalyst for increasing the influence and number of women leaders throughout the Omnicom Group network.
Throughout her career, Connie has proven to be a passionate leader, having established a reputation for strategic leadership that drives positive change and encourages growth. She has developed mentoring programmes within the workplace, as well as mentored start-ups in accelerator programmes and university undergraduates.
No stranger to the APAC Effies, Connie was named Chairman at the inaugural APAC Effie Awards in 2014, and has continued to be on the jury ever since.
On her appointment, she commented, “It is always a pleasure to be part of the APAC Effie Awards and this year, I am excited to serve as a Head of Jury. What I love about the Effies is that it is always more than just the amazing work done but how it is grounded in strategy and how effectiveness is achieved across brands and categories. There will no doubt be a lot of outstanding submissions this year, but I’ll be looking out for those with great innovation and a clear line of thinking. I am looking forward to seeing marketing effectiveness clearly and appropriately defined for each submission as campaigns are multi-faceted and multi-layered.”
Shubhranshu has global brand and category building experience on some of the most admired brands in the world. He has built a celebrated career spanning more than two decades having held leadership positions in global corporations such as Unilever, Visa, Diageo, Star 21st Century FOX, and Royal Enfield. Having been instrumental in encouraging path-breaking work, creating successful IPs, and inspiring large teams to go beyond, Shubhranshu also has international and wide-ranging exposure to brand management, demand creation and customer experience management across diverse categories.
Besides serving as a Head of Jury at the APAC Effie Awards in 2021, he also judged the Global Iridium Effies. He is a prolific writer and a columnist for several publications, particularly on brand design, consumer sociology, technology, and trends. Needless to say, he is as excited about building brands today as he was when he first stepped out of business school.
On his appointment, he said, “I am delighted to, once again, be appointed as one of the Heads of Jury for the Asia Pacific Effie Awards. I thank the Effie organisation for this honour. In the past I have had rich learning experiences from the numerous cases and the jury deliberations. The Effie Awards are decided through the most thorough, objective, and transparent process possible. I look forward to it.”
The third group of jurors were also announced this week, the current line-up can be seen at www.apaceffie.com/competition/2023-jury. The remaining Heads of Jury and jurors will be revealed soon.