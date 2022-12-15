Apis India launches #ShuddhAurSaccha Campaign

Apis India has launched #ShuddhAurSaccha, a campaign to appeal its audience via promoting their Honey. Through this, the brand wishes to send a healthy message to their audience and especially to parents for their children. The campaign's film portrays a mother and her son at a supermarket browsing where the son is shown to have picked up something, which he hides from his mother's questioning eyes and the film then builds on that premise. The film acts as a reassuring message that Apis Himalaya Honey is pure, true and the right fit for everyone as it helps boost immunity, relaxes the body, aids in detoxification, is good for skin, helps in weight management and even improves the digestion. The brand is promoting the product as the one pleasant and healthy item that everyone must have in their diet to maintain a strong immune system and avoid coughing and colds now that winter has arrived.