“Apni Body Ki Suno” says the latest campaign of Sun Pharma’s Revital H

Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has today launched a new campaign for its flagship consumer healthcare brand, Revital H. The new campaign features Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The high decibel 3600 campaign which has kicked off today will air in eight key languages across TV, digital platforms & print pan India. The campaign has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.
Today’s hectic lifestyle coupled with an incomplete diet is making fatigue and lack of stamina almost a daily concern among men. While most consumers feel that their diet is adequate, more often than not, that’s not the case. ‘Apni Body Ki Suno’ aims to educate consumers to recognize the signs of fatigue caused by inadequate diet and take action by supplementing their diet with Revital H. With its unique combination of Natural Ginseng, 10 Vitamins & 9 Minerals, Revital H helps boost energy and improves stamina, ensuring that your body is charged and energetic all day, every day.
Commenting on the campaign, Vidhi Shanghvi, head, Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare said, “Revital H has been the market leader in the multivitamin category in India, helping consumers live healthier, active lives for over three decades. It is trusted by millions in the country. The new campaign is aimed at building relevance for the brand in today’s lifestyle context by educating people to take charge of their health.”
Speaking on his association with Revital H, actor Akshay Kumar said, “I am proud to continue my association with Revital H for the last 4 years. ‘Apni Body ki Suno’ is a fresh take by Revital H with a clear call to everyone to recognize signs of lack of energy & stamina and take charge to stay energetic and fit.”