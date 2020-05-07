"Apni Jadoon se rishta banao", says Dabur Amla in a new ad campaign

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, Ritu Sharda, the agency's Chief Creative Officer, India-North says, "Lockdown has distanced the world, and people are worried. But we chose to look at it in a slightly different manner. One which is as real as this pandemic, but positive. It didn't take us long to realise that it has finally given us something we have always longed for - a chance to spend time with our loved ones. So while the world figures out a way to get back together, we urge people to make their bond even more beautiful, by coming closer as a family and strengthening the roots. And a champi, coupled with lengthy conversations, is definitely one way to get there.”