Apollo Cancer Centres & Vikatan team up for breast self-exam awareness

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), Apollo Cancer Centers (ACC), and Vikatan Publications have partnered to introduce a print innovation in Aval Vikatan magazine. The initiative aims to raise awareness about breast self-examination, providing women with a quick 3-minute method to detect potential issues early.

The initiative aims to reach women across Tamil Nadu by providing step-by-step instructions on breast self-examination in Aval Vikatan magazine. The material helps readers understand how to detect a breast lump and encourages proactive health practices with a live demonstration.

The innovation in Aval Vikatan includes elements to guide women through the steps of breast self-examination. The initiative aligns with Apollo's focus on preventive health, aiming to raise awareness about early breast cancer detection and promote proactive health measures among women. APCC, ACC, and Vikatan Publications aim to make breast health a priority and encourage open conversations.

B. Srinivasan, managing director, Vikatan Group, added, " As a leading publication, Vikatan has always empowered its readers. Through Aval Vikatan's collaboration with Apollo Cancer Centres and Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, we are not only raising awareness but also actively promoting the health and wellness of women across Tamil Nadu. This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering life-saving information in an engaging and accessible format."

Harshad Reddy, director – group oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals said "Partnering with Vikatan allowed us to bring this message directly into the hands of our audience in an impactful and innovative way. By simplifying the self-exam process, we hope to encourage women to prioritise their health and well-being. Our goal is to make breast self-exams a routine part of every woman’s life."