Apollo Hospitals unveils film to raise awareness on 1066 emergency services

Apollo Hospitals has released a short film for World Emergency Medicine Day to promote its emergency helpline number, 1066. The campaign urges people to call the ambulance service instead of driving patients to the hospital during emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, or major injuries.

The film stresses that delays without medical support can worsen outcomes, while on-site care from well-equipped ambulances can improve survival and recovery. The initiative aims to raise awareness and encourage quicker, medically supported responses in critical situations.

Presented in a non-linear format, the film contrasts two emergency response scenarios. In the first, the patient is transported by her son, resulting in delays which worsens her condition. In the second, 1066 is dialed, prompting the rapid arrival of a trained Apollo emergency team that initiates pre-hospital treatment and facilitates swift transfer to the hospital for better recovery.

Sindoori Reddy, director– strategy, Apollo Hospitals said, “With our extensive network of hospitals across the country and well-equipped fleet of ambulances, Apollo Hospitals is uniquely positioned to deliver protocol-driven emergency intervention. Our time-tested recovery outcomes are supported by a highly skilled medical team. With seamless coordination, we ensure the treatment starts right at your doorstep. This film is a reminder that in a medical emergency, calling 1066 could be the most important decision you make.”

As mentioned in the press release, Apollo Hospitals states that its ambulances are equipped with advanced medical systems to support emergency care during transport. These include ECG monitoring, heart rate and oxygen saturation tracking, and ventilator support.

The ambulances are designed to reduce the time between the emergency scene and hospital admission, allowing hospital teams to prepare for immediate intervention. According to the release, the ambulances are staffed by trained emergency personnel capable of handling trauma, cardiac events, paediatric emergencies, and maternal care.

The press release also notes that Apollo’s emergency teams provide 24/7 care, aiming to deliver medical support from the moment they arrive. The hospital claims its emergency and trauma care services meet global standards, from first response to critical intervention.