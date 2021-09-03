Apollo Tyres appoints Reprise Digital as its Social Media Agency

The account will be handled by the Gurugram team of Reprise.
Apollo Tyres, the leading tyre maker has appointed Reprise Digital, which is part of the media conglomerate Mediabrands India, for the social medial duties of Apollo Tyres, following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate for Reprise Digital includes services such as Social Media, ORM & Social Listening and Content Marketing. The account will be handled by the Gurugram team of Reprise.
Headquartered in Gurgaon, Apollo Tyres, a multinational brand, aims to further strengthen its social media footprint. With the brand tagline ‘Go the Distance’, the company is the Global Tyre Partner of Manchester United Football Club, and has the sports icon, Sachin Tendulkar, as its brand ambassador. Apollo Tyres plans to scale up its social media presence across all touchpoints, prompting an increase in brand affinity and business outcomes.
Rajesh Dahiya, vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service (India, SAARC and Oceania), Apollo Tyres , said “Social Media Marketing being our one of the topmost marketing pillar, we are constantly focusing on utilizing it in the most impactful way. We were looking for a strong social media partner who possess a comprehensive understanding of our business and audience segment, and can successfully craft and execute the best social media strategies. Reprise Digital seems to be one of the best fit and we are looking forward to goal-oriented & exciting partnership ahead.”
Amardeep Singh, director, Reprise Digital, India, said, “We are delighted to add Apollo Tyres to our prestigious client roster. Our partnership with the brand is beginning at a time when the social ecosystem is undergoing a major metamorphosis. Social advertising redefined the advertising industry in this pandemic and Reprise is one of the harbingers of this change. We are confident that our futureproof tools, research and data will make the partnership with Apollo Tyres extremely rewarding and long-lasting.”