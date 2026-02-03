Apollo Tyres launches ‘Har Safar Mein Dum Hai’ campaign with Team India players

Apollo Tyres has rolled out a new brand campaign titled Har Safar Mein Dum Hai, after announcing its association with the Indian cricket team as lead sponsor.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a brand film set to A R Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam and directed by Abhinay Deo. The film traces the journeys of the featured cricketers from childhood, highlighting the role of family support and long-term discipline in shaping their careers. It focuses on the process of earning and sustaining the responsibility of representing India at the highest level.





Running parallel to these narratives is the presence of Sachin Tendulkar, positioned as a symbolic link between generations of Indian cricketers. The film attempts to connect individual sporting journeys with broader themes of consistency, resilience and national pride.

The campaign follows Apollo Tyres’ recent announcement as lead sponsor of Team India and will be released across digital platforms.

“This campaign reflects a core belief at Apollo Tyres that excellence is built through resilience, discipline and consistency,” said Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman and managing director, Apollo Tyres. “Har Safar Mein Dum Hai is our tribute to the Indian spirit, and to the unyielding commitment it takes to be the best at what you do.”

Sharing the creative perspective, Simran Kanwar who wrote the script and screenplay along with conceptualising the Ad film, said, “Har Safar Mein Dum Hai is not just about beginning a journey, it is about the relentless pursuit of excellence. It may be the only ad film to bring together some of the world’s finest sportsmen from a single sport into one film, set to Maa Tujhe Salaam, our cricket anthem. Together, these elements make the film truly iconic, capturing the spirit, pride and standards that define greatness at a global level.”

Speaking about the film, Devajit Saikia, secretary, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said: “This film authentically captures the spirit of Indian cricket. It reflects the hard work, sacrifice and endurance required to represent the country at the highest level. The BCCI is proud to partner with Apollo Tyres, a brand that understands the importance of nurturing talent and celebrating the journey from grassroots ambition to world class mastery.”

Udyan Ghai, group head, Marketing, Apollo Tyres, said: "The campaign is a strong articulation of Apollo Tyres’ brand philosophy, reinforcing its positioning around performance, endurance and reliability across its product portfolio. Drawing parallels with Indian cricket’s journey from India to the world, the film reflects Apollo Tyres’ own evolution as a global brand while strengthening its emotional connection with consumers”.