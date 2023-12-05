Apollo Tyres unveils adrenaline-packed film with Sachin Tendulkar

The brand has launched a digital film series, titled as 'Apollo X Sachin, the legend strikes with an Apol 10 performance'.
Apollo Tyres has announced the launch of a digital film series featuring the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. The series offers fans a unique glimpse into Sachin's passion for cars and his unmatched driving skills.
Sachin Tendulkar, widely known for his cricketing prowess, has a profound love for automobiles. Apollo Tyres decided to showcase a different facet of the master blaster through a series of 2-3 performance-packed videos. The series offers a rare glimpse into his off-field persona.
The digital film series captures him maneuvering through challenging terrains, testing Apollo Tyres and showcasing his own driving skills. From thrilling drifts to conquering off-roading challenges, the videos serve as a testament to the shared values of peak performance, toughness and reliability between Tendulkar and the brand.
The company continues to push boundaries by bringing together sports and automotive enthusiasts through this unique collaboration.