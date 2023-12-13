Apollo Tyres unveils an OOH campaign for Vredestein

Apollo Tyres has launched the firsts OOH and DOOH campaigns for its Netherlands-based tyre manufacturer company- Vredestein in India.
The Vredestein campaign stands out as a visual delight with an innovative and impactful rendition of its product. It reflects the brand values of ‘Setting the Benchmark’ and ‘Refined by Design’.
Speaking about the campaign, Vikram Garga, group head, marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres, said, “For the first OOH campaign for the Vredestein brand in India we were looking at creating an impact. I believe this innovative campaign with 3D creatives would appeal to the premium customers in Mumbai. We have already identified similar locations in other metropolitan cities, with a high consumer base for Vredestein tyres, to roll out striking campaigns.”
Nabendu Bhattacharya, CEO, ideacafe.agency, added, “We are so proud to have associated with Vredestein and conceptualised what we believe to be a true clutter breaking creative effort for outdoors. Team Vredestein’s belief in setting new benchmarks resonated with us because of which this collective effort has been such a huge success”.
Vredestein Tyres is manufactured at Apollo Tyres’ state-of-the-art facilities in India, and caters to the premium and luxury segment in passenger cars, while the two-wheeler tyres from the brand caters to the growing super biking segment in India. The brand is synonymous with premium styling and ultra-high performance.