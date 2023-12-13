Apollo Tyres unveils an OOH campaign for Vredestein

Speaking about the campaign, Vikram Garga, group head, marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres, said, “For the first OOH campaign for the Vredestein brand in India we were looking at creating an impact. I believe this innovative campaign with 3D creatives would appeal to the premium customers in Mumbai. We have already identified similar locations in other metropolitan cities, with a high consumer base for Vredestein tyres, to roll out striking campaigns.”