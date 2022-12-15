Apostrophe Communications bags overall communication mandate for SoulTree

The mandate is aimed at strengthening and enhancing SoulTree’s strategic public relations across media, consumers, and experts, along with driving effective campaigns and community led engagement.
Apostrophe Communications has won the integrated communications mandate for luxury beauty and wellness brand, SoulTree. The mandate is aimed at strengthening and enhancing SoulTree’s strategic public relations across media, consumers, and experts, along with driving effective campaigns and community led engagement.
Speaking on the appointment, Nitin Passi, managing director, SoulTree, says, “We are excited to have onboarded Apostrophe Communications as our communications partner. Looking at their in-depth knowledge and understanding in establishing an efficient and productive communications strategy, we at SoulTree are certain that we have found a partner that shares the same vision and ethics as us.”
The first Indian brand to offer European certified-natural personal care and beauty products, all SoulTree offerings use authentic Ayurvedic recipes, and honestly sourced natural and organic ingredients. Comprising both cosmetics and skincare, all products carry a triple seal of Truth – Ayurvedic, Organic and Ethical. Practicing and preaching the concept of sustainable living, not only in terms of product manufacturing and sourcing, but also in their offline footprint, with sustainable stores, or Soul Sanctums. The pilot Soul Sanctum in DLF Galleria Market, Gurugram which was launched in January 2021 is India’s first 100% solar-powered beauty and wellness store which has been constructed using reclaimed wood and biodegradable materials. With a farsighted approach and dedication towards uplifting local farmers and communities, all the ingredients are procured from NGOs working with the same, practicing ethical harvesting methods to encourage forest regeneration.
Commenting on winning the prestigious mandate, Kritika Lalchandani, founder, Apostrophe Communications, added, “We are excited to have partnered with SoulTree and to have gotten the mandate to bring forth the luxury of ayurveda to the Indian consumers. With the ever-changing landscape of the beauty and wellness industry, this is an exciting time to be in the market and we are glad that the brand trusted us to take their narrative forward, paving the way for a more robust and fruitful future.”