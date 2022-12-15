Apostrophe Communications bags overall communication mandate for SoulTree

The first Indian brand to offer European certified-natural personal care and beauty products, all SoulTree offerings use authentic Ayurvedic recipes, and honestly sourced natural and organic ingredients. Comprising both cosmetics and skincare, all products carry a triple seal of Truth – Ayurvedic, Organic and Ethical. Practicing and preaching the concept of sustainable living, not only in terms of product manufacturing and sourcing, but also in their offline footprint, with sustainable stores, or Soul Sanctums. The pilot Soul Sanctum in DLF Galleria Market, Gurugram which was launched in January 2021 is India’s first 100% solar-powered beauty and wellness store which has been constructed using reclaimed wood and biodegradable materials. With a farsighted approach and dedication towards uplifting local farmers and communities, all the ingredients are procured from NGOs working with the same, practicing ethical harvesting methods to encourage forest regeneration.