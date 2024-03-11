Apparel Group continues partnership with Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur for ALDO brand

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has unveiled its Spring '24 collection featuring Janhvi and Aditya, offering a diverse range of products.
Apparel Group, a global fashion and retail conglomerate, has announced the continuation of its partnership with Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur for ALDO brand. This strategic move by Apparel Group, strengthens the brand's presence in the Indian market and aligns with its commitment to innovative marketing strategies.
Through consistent collaborations, Apparel Group has established strong relationships with influential celebrities, allowing them to effectively reach a wider audience and amplify brand awareness. Apparel Group has strategically chosen celebrities that resonate with their ideal customer, leveraging their popularity to reach ALDO's stores nationwide. The brand’s target consumers associate with the positive attributes such as aspiration, glamour, and trust towards the celebrity- building loyalty for Apparel Group.
Tushar Ved, president, Apparel Group India, said, “Our partnership with Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur brings us immense joy and fits seamlessly with our objectives. This partnership has significantly expanded Apparel Group’s reach. This collaboration not only deepens consumer trust in our brand ALDO but also fortifies Apparel Group's standing commitment towards their consumers in the Indian market.”
ALDO has unveiled its Spring '24 collection offering diverse range of products through a new campaign featuring Janhvi and Aditya.
"As we unveil ALDO's captivating Spring '24 collection, I'm thrilled to be part of a journey that merges style and comfort seamlessly. Each pair tells a unique story, inviting everyone to embrace their individuality with every step," added Aditya Roy Kapur about the collaboration.
Janhvi Kapoor commented about the partnership and the collection, "As we introduce ALDO's enchanting Spring '24 collection, I'm delighted to join a celebration of style and sophistication. These shoes aren't just footwear; they're a statement of confidence, allowing everyone to express their unique flair effortlessly."
Commenting on the continued partnership, Abhishek Bajpai, CEO, Apparel Group India, said, "The collaboration with the talented duo, Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, underscores our commitment to authenticity and style at ALDO India. Their active energy and flair strengthen our brand's credibility and resonate strongly with our consumers. With continued engagement, we look forward for even greater success in the future.”