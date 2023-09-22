Apparel Group India ropes in Aditya Roy Kapur & Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassadors for ALDO

Janhvi Kapoor continues her association for the second year with Aldo as the brand ambassador.
Apparel Group India, a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry, announced celebrities Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador for the upcoming collection of their brand - ALDO India. Adorning the brand's charisma, the Bollywood sensation Aditya Roy Kapur joins the ALDO family as their latest male brand ambassador, while Janhvi Kapoor extends her association for the second consecutive year.
Commenting on the association with Aditya Roy Kapur & Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India, added “Apparel Group India is thrilled to welcome Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor into the ALDO family. Their unique style and magnetic presence perfectly resonate with our brand's spirit. Together, we’ll embark on a fashionable journey that celebrates individuality and innovation’’.
Aditya Roy Kapur, shared his excitement, saying, "ALDO has always been the brand that I love and admire so much, & am extremely excited to represent ALDO India. ALDO's dedication to blending style and comfort aligns perfectly with my fashion philosophy. I'm thrilled to be part of a brand that embraces innovation but also sets trends in the world of footwear and accessories. Together, we'll make every step a stylish one."
Janhvi Kapoor, shared her thoughts: "I am thrilled to continue this journey with ALDO India. It's been an incredible experience representing a brand that seamlessly combines style and comfort. ALDO's commitment to innovative fashion resonates with me, and I can't wait to step into the world of footwear and accessories once again, making every fashion statement comfortable and chic."
"Apparel Group India’s collaboration with the dynamic duo, Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor represents a significant milestone in our journey. Their iconic status and fashion-forward personas align seamlessly with ALDO's commitment to style and excellence. We're excited to witness this partnership elevate the fashion landscape in India and beyond." – Tushar Ved, president, Apparel Group India commented on the association with Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.