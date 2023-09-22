Apparel Group India ropes in Aditya Roy Kapur & Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassadors for ALDO

Aditya Roy Kapur, shared his excitement, saying, "ALDO has always been the brand that I love and admire so much, & am extremely excited to represent ALDO India. ALDO's dedication to blending style and comfort aligns perfectly with my fashion philosophy. I'm thrilled to be part of a brand that embraces innovation but also sets trends in the world of footwear and accessories. Together, we'll make every step a stylish one."