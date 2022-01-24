Apple advertises for 'toddler resistant' iPhone 13

With these ads, the leading American multinational technology company carries forward its 'Relax, it's iPhone' tagline.
One of Apple's latest iPhone 13 ads is a chaotic wild ride. It begins with a toddler picking up her mother's iPhone and running around the house with it. Along the way, we see the iPhone bumping against surfaces, falling into a sink full of dirty dishes and water, and finally falling against a block of legos, only to emerge unscathed.
Set to the song Chitty Bang by Leikeli47, the ad takes place from the perspective of iPhone's front and back camera, as the child runs around the house, with her mother close on her heels.
The ad ends with the tagline, 'Relax, it's iPhone', as the mother casually picks it up and tucks it into her pocket without even checking the device for damages.
The same tagline is used in another ad, where we see a young boy leisurely bicycling around his neighbourhood.
The sun sets and the boy and his iPhone are still doing laps of the neighbourhood, long after the neighbours have retired into their homes. This was to show iPhone 13's improved battery life.
Apple has also used the 'Relax, it's iPhone' tagline to promote iPhone 12. In one ad, we see a woman dramatically fumbling to catch her iPhone, as it slips out of her hands, mid-conversation. The ad is set to classical Indian tabla music and stressed on the phone's durability, despite a drop against concrete.
Another, more chaotic ad for the same phone, shows a messy home cook trying to master cooking. As he watches a cooking video, the phone gets splashed with milk, eggs, flour, and what not. The ad ends on the same note, with the same tagline, 'Relax, it's iPhone'.
