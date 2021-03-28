Apple continues to try and convince you of iPhone's durability

Apple continues to try and convince you that iPhone 12 is one of the toughest phones out there. In the latest ad titled ‘Fumble’, we see a woman struggling to maintain grip on her iPhone.

She swerves left and right, trying to prevent her phone from falling, but when it finally does fall, it emerges unscathed. The ad claims that it’s because the latest iPhone has a 'ceramic shield', which makes it way tougher than other iPhones out there.