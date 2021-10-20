Apple goes literal with new ad - demonstrating the features of the latest MacBook Pro

Set to the song 'Warning' by Martin Wave, the ad turns the spotlight on features such as the MacBook's Liquid Retina XDR display and M1 Pro chip.
Apple's latest MacBook Pro ad imitates a symphony. It's dark, smooth, set to the music of the song 'Warning' by Martin Wave, and we see every single part of the MacBook Pro broken down in granular detail.
"We've created something wild," announces the raspy voice-over as the M1 Pro chip materialises from thin air. "With a fire in its belly," continues the voice-over, as the ad announces that the chip comes with a 10 core GPU (graphic processing unit), which makes the laptop fast and powerful.
The ad also emphasises on MacBook's other features such as Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for better connectivity and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. According to the company, the MacBook Pro is designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, scientists, music producers, and more.
“We’re excited to introduce the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max - a combination of phenomenal performance, unrivaled battery life, and groundbreaking features,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. “The all-new MacBook Pro adds a XDR display, more ports like MagSafe 3, an advanced 1080p camera, and a sensational six-speaker sound system.”