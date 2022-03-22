Apple iPad Air plays sparring role in latest high school election ad

The ad has one clear aim - to showcase the versatility of the iPad Air.
The stakes are high in this high school election. iPad Air's latest ad features two competitive students going head to head in a bid to win the election for the class president.
The ad has one clear aim - to showcase the versatility of the iPad Air, ranging from hand-held use, to Apple Pencil, to the Magic Keyboard. In the video, students can be seen using the latest iPad Air to create and design election artwork. They use AirDrop to share the artwork, and more.
The new iPad Air comes equipped with the Apple-designed M1 chip, which is supposed to deliver a powerful performance at a practical price. The device is available in a new array of colours, and also features a powerful camera.
Apple closes the video with the tagline, Your next computer is not a computer, continuing the company’s tradition of asking, What’s a computer? when it comes to the iPad.