Apple posts $94B in Q3 revenue as iPhone, Mac and Services see double-digit gain

Apple announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended June 28, 2025. The company posted quarterly revenue of $94.0 billion, up 10% year-on-year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.6, up 12% YoY. Net income rose 12%YoY to $23.4 billion.

iPhone revenue led the growth, rising 13% to $44.6 billion from $39.3 billion in the same period a year earlier. Mac sales climbed 15% to $8.05 billion, while iPad revenue declined by about 8% to $6.6 billion. Services revenue hit a record $27.4 billion, also up 13%, driven by continued strength across the App Store, subscriptions, cloud, and other digital offerings.

“Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “At WWDC25, we were excited to introduce a beautiful new software design that extends across all of our platforms, and we announced even more great Apple Intelligence features.”

Cook said the Trump-era tariffs cost Apple $800 million in the recently concluded quarter. He had previously noted on an earnings call that most iPhones sold in the U.S. would soon be manufactured in India, as Apple looked to navigate the trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

“We are very pleased with our record business performance for the June quarter, which generated EPS growth of 12%,” said Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO. “Our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments, thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.”