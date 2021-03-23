Apple releases a music video to promote AirPods - Jump

The music video titled 'Turn The World Into Your Playground' is based on a rap song which has been written by American Songwriter, Denzel Curry.
Apple has released a music video featuring Denzel Curry and Pell to promote its AirPods Pro. The made for Apple hearing device, Apple Airpods Pro has been playing around with noise cancellation and it does the same with the music video made by Joseph Da Rin De Barbera who performs as Young Franco. He is an Australian DJ and record producer.
The music video titled 'Turn The World Into Your Playground' is based on a rap song which has been written by American Songwriter, Denzel Curry.
The Apple AirPods Pro is available in India for Rs 24,999. Apple sells AirPods with the promise that it has refined the details of comfort, creating a new class of in-ear headphones with a customisable fit that forms an exceptional seal for Active Noise Cancellation. "You’ll feel your music, not your headphones," is what Apple promises with the AirPods.
According to Apple, AirPods Pro is the only in-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation that continuously adapts to the geometry of the human ear and the fit of the ear tips — blocking out the world so you can focus on what one is listening to. The video is an attempt to showcase that where the protagonist with AirPods plugged turns the outside world into a playground.
Accordong to Counterpoint Research, a global industry analysis firm headquartered in Hong Kong, Apple AirPods acquired a 27 per cent market share in India in 2019. With that, it became the top player in the wireless headphone category beating its rivals, Indian brand Noise, and American JBL.