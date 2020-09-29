Apple Watch ad reaffirms its health benefits

It’s from Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event and shows us how the watch not just helps us do better but that it saves lives too.
Last week, Apple released on YouTube a video from its 'Time Flies' event held on 15 September. Called “The Device That Saved My Life”, it’s about the health benefits of Apple Watch.
The near two-minute ad pulls your heartstrings with three almost poignant stories. There’s the guy who saved over 2K on medicines because he used the watch to improve his fitness, then there’s the guy whose watch pointed at an oncoming heart attack, and also an athlete who can perform at competitive levels despite Type 1 diabetes because Apple Watch lets her note her insulin levels with ease.
At the Time Flies event, Apple unveiled the the Apple Watch Series 6, its flagship wearable now packed with more features such as blood oxygen saturation monitoring and improved battery. Adding to it was the Apple Watch SE on the same lines of the iPhone SE - aimed at first time buyers.
More recently, Apple India’s new ad campaign for the IPL, made by Leo Burnett, veered away from its usual style - signature music, white music, and stylised shots of the device. Instead, it focused on how common Indians used the iPhone.
And on 23 September, Apple brought its online store to Indian shores. A press note said, “The new online store will provide customers with the same premium experience found in Apple store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise.”