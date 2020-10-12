Apple Watch Series 6's latest ad focuses on health beyond fitness tracking

The latest ad features a voice-over by actress Helena Bonham Carter and focuses on tracking other aspects of health - apart from workouts.
“Imagine a future when…” she says, and is promptly cut off. ‘It already does that,’ shrugs Apple Watch users in its latest ad. The commercial is for the Series 6 watch series and Carter begins the commercial urging users to imagine a world in which artificial intelligence could help our lives by tracking sleep, keeping track of heart rate, encouraging users to stay fit and so on.
The ad goes through a series of specs, end paying particular attention to a new feature that allows the user to measure their blood oxygen levels – a cause of concern among people with the rapidly spreading coronavirus that affects the respiratory system.
The ad sees Bonham Carter getting increasingly frustrated that her musings about the future keeps getting disrupted by Apple Watch users telling her the futuristic technology she’s describing already exists.
“Well, can it call 911 if you were being chased by a bear and you fell off a cliff?” she asks, exasperated at one point. Cut to a man being heli-lifted out of a national park in USA because his watch called for help, dialling 911.
Cut to a scene where a man is being airlifted and a confused bear looks on, because the Apple Watch did exactly that. Call 911 and notify authorities when a person's life is in dang
This comes hot on the heels of Apple's marketing push to use the watch to promote individual health, wellness, and preventative medical care. The tagline for these ads is "The future of health is on your wrist".
The company also released an ad titled 'The Device That Saved Me' which is a look at the different ways in which the Apple watch has helped an athlete with Diabetes compete, an individual with high blood pressure stay healthy and how it helped a man survive a cardiac arrest by notifying him to seek help when it was in its starting stages.
Another part of this push for health is Apple's collaboration with the Singapore Government. The partnership has resulted in a health initiative called LumiHealth, a personalised program to encourage healthy activity and behaviors using Apple Watch.
The program was designed by Singapore’s Health Promotion Board in conjunction with Apple as part of the country’s Smart Nation initiative, a national effort to leverage technology to deliver benefits to its citizens and businesses.
Created in collaboration with a team of physicians and public health experts, LumiHealth uses technology and behavioral insights to encourage Singaporeans to keep healthy and complete wellness challenges through their Apple Watch and iPhone.